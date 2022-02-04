I'll add my support for the ability to manually remove devices from the available list.

Similar story to others, reinstall of Windows has led to an extra entry that I would like to remove from the available entries under the cloud icon.

Did the reinstall on a new build, named the computer the same so it looks like a duplicate entry from one of my other computers.

I'm not too fussed if the data persists for a period of time, as suggested above. I'd simply like to hide or exclude that entry from the list of devices that I can sync with in the meanwhile.

The other angle is from the perspective of a mobile device (laptop, phone) being stolen, and the window of opportunity for a miscreant to potentially monitor the owner's activity until the owner realises the breach and changes their Vivaldi password.

Yeah, thumbs up from me for this to be addressed!