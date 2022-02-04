Solved I want to remove a synced device from my list of devices
Hi,
I've got a laptop that's not available anymore, and I want to have it's name removed from the list available for example when clicking on the little cloud in the tab bar, as the device doesn't exist anymore. How can this be done?
(I uninstalled Vivaldi on the device, which apparently didn't remove it from my profile.)
//MODEDIT: thread moved to feature requests
@ungern At present, you can't remove it. But over time, its content will "expire" on the server and never be seen again.
Komposten Translator
Not sure if it's possible to delete a specific device manually. It will, however, disappear after a couple of weeks (sync data from an inactive device is only stored on the server for a week or two).
tukusejssirs
I hope it’ll get inplemented ASAP.
Is this simple feature that's available on pretty much every other app that has multiple device logins still not implemented? It bothers me enough I went back to using Firefox. Ridiculous.
Such an important feature, security wise. Too bad it's still missing.
I even expect to be able to close tabs for other devices.
@redrik I don't work for Vivaldi. I don't add functions. If manual removal were that easy, I suspect it would be done by now.
I suppose allowing a device to expire is not "difficulties." After all, one can change one's password at any time, and that will instantly kick any old device off the list.
XenophilicWanderer
I'll add my support for the ability to manually remove devices from the available list.
Similar story to others, reinstall of Windows has led to an extra entry that I would like to remove from the available entries under the cloud icon.
Did the reinstall on a new build, named the computer the same so it looks like a duplicate entry from one of my other computers.
I'm not too fussed if the data persists for a period of time, as suggested above. I'd simply like to hide or exclude that entry from the list of devices that I can sync with in the meanwhile.
The other angle is from the perspective of a mobile device (laptop, phone) being stolen, and the window of opportunity for a miscreant to potentially monitor the owner's activity until the owner realises the breach and changes their Vivaldi password.
Yeah, thumbs up from me for this to be addressed!
hornetster
Have the same issue, but in my case, had to factory reset my Pixel phone, have installed and resynced from the phone after reset, BUT, when I go to the "cloud", the information still showing up (a week after this has happened!), is for the OLD image.
ie cannot see/open any tabs currently on my Pixel phone...
VERY frustrating.
mib2berlin
@hornetster
Hi, it should show both, like my two Mi Note 10.
Open vivaldi://sync-internals on the Pixel and check if you get any errors shown.
The button Trigger GetUpdates update the sync system.
You have to update on both devices.
It can take up to 14 days for devices not exist anymore to disappear from the list.
Cheers, mib
hornetster
Yeah, have done that...
Will reboot, and check tomorrow, when I get the chance.
Thanks.
Hmm, but why does it create multiple entries for the same "device" on the sync list?
-
mib2berlin
@psully73
Hi, this is a bug but already fixed internally.
Cheers, mib
Saweet, Thanks!
Patrick