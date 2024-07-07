Reset Password - but which one?? An Odyssey ..
I tried to reset the password of my sync account several times with an test account called "BluemchenSchenken".
Actually I tried it 6 times - but I am still not sure what kind of password and what kind of account.
... as there are several:
- account password
- encryption key
- backup encryption key
I know that syncing is komplex. Anyhow complex things need detailed documentation.
I wished to get a video documentation for the flow from Vivaldi to find the failure.
Here I try to document my Odyssey:
1.: log out from the profile in the browser settings
2.: log in again with the "forgotten password" option
3: .reset Password with account name
4.: reset step 2. with recovery e-mail
... "look into your mail" ...:
5.: Mail with link
6.: enter new password (login.vivaldi.net/profile/id/verify)
7.: store password in Vivaldi password manager
8.: login again (login.vivaldi.net/authenticationendpoint/login.do)
9.: ?? Again something to update? What special case for?
(Login.vivaldi.net/profile.net)
10.: Vivaldi sync menu: one has to log in again
Store again: what password and where shall it be stored?
11.: try to sync via settings
Now the log in fails.
I tried the torture 6 times ..
Where is the bug??
mib2berlin
Hi, there are two passwords, your account password which you need to login to the forum, mail, blog fr example.
The sync encryption password, if you don't need/want to use synchronization just ignore it.
In my case it is:
Account
mib2berlin
password
Synchronization
mib2berlin
password
encryption password
If you forget your account password you can recover it on the login page, Vivaldi send a reset link to your recovery mail address.
Nobody except you know the encryption password, you would have to reset the remote data on the sync server.
The bug is you mix encryption with account.
First try to reset your account password again after some time.
Then login on this page:
https://vivaldi.net
If this work we can check the sync settings.
Open the help pages with F1 and search for "sync" gives you text and video manuals for sync.
Cheers, mib
@EdiMm Each Vivaldi account is secured with a password. If you want to log in to Vivaldi Sync, you log in with that account password, just as you would log in to the forum. There can’t be much confusion about that step. This password allows you to get access to your sync account, but the data on the server is encrypted. You decrypt the server data with an encryption password locally in the browser. For this you need to know the encryption password. Should you have forgotten the encryption password you can use the backup encryption key to decrypt the data as an alternative. The backup encryption key is provided after you secure your data with an encryption password. You are asked to store it securely. Should you lose both the backup encryption key and encryption password, you effectively lose the data on the server. The only way to use Sync again is to reset remote data and to repopulate the server with data from an existing profile.
Anyway, it seems like you are stuck signing in to sync, not the encryption step. This is just your account and you can reset the password by email.
@mib2berlin
Hi mib2berlin, thank you for your feedback.
I think I understand the basic concepts:
profile data, synchronisation server, encryption for data transfer, function of a password and its hash ..
What I cannot manage is how to relate those to the interfaces that are used by Vivaldi.
Therefore the subject "which one?" :=)
A Matrix that links the terms and functions to the interfaces could help to understand.
Or a video that shows how to reset the encryption password ..
Actually I already spend some time unsing F1.
Am I really the only fool who can't get it right? ?:=)
.. it looks like the backup key cannot be transferred to another mashine.
And how could one know if it is still valid. I mean if you already might have changed things that you do not really understand.
@luetage
Thank you luetage.
Your feedback helps me a step forward.
Somewhere was a button like "delete the data on the server"
I think I would need it.
This is my current Idea of the procedure:
Create a sync account from mashine 1 on the sync server with support of a mail address.
The hash of the password is stored on the server.
(It protects the data on the server.)
-
Create an encryption key on mashine 1.
(It protects the data transfer between server and mashine 1.)
-
Access the account on the server with the password from step 1.
-
Create an encryption key on mashine 2.
(It protects the data transfer between server and mashine 2.)
Or is it the same key as in step 2?
.. on the Vivaldi interfaces I still have no clear idea at which step I am ..
-
@EdiMm All Vivaldi accounts have access to the Sync servers. You don’t create a Sync account, you merely log in on a Vivaldi instance with your existing account to get access. This is the step you are failing on. You haven’t managed to log in to Sync with your Vivaldi account. Full stop.
Once you manage that you will be asked to set up an encryption password in order to start syncing. The encryption password is the same on every Vivaldi instance. And of course it is, because it’s the secret key your data is encrypted with locally before it is being sent to the server. The server only ever handles encrypted data.
Should you already have set up an encryption password for the Sync account prior, but you’ve forgotten it, you need to reset remote data. There is an option to do that in
vivaldi://settings/sync.
https://help.vivaldi.com/tutorials/vivaldi-desktop/vivaldi-sync-on-all-your-devices/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-tools/android-sync/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshoot-sync-issues/