I tried to reset the password of my sync account several times with an test account called "BluemchenSchenken".

Actually I tried it 6 times - but I am still not sure what kind of password and what kind of account.

... as there are several:

account password

encryption key

backup encryption key

I know that syncing is komplex. Anyhow complex things need detailed documentation.

I wished to get a video documentation for the flow from Vivaldi to find the failure.

Here I try to document my Odyssey:

1.: log out from the profile in the browser settings



2.: log in again with the "forgotten password" option



3: .reset Password with account name



4.: reset step 2. with recovery e-mail



... "look into your mail" ...:



5.: Mail with link



6.: enter new password (login.vivaldi.net/profile/id/verify)



7.: store password in Vivaldi password manager



8.: login again (login.vivaldi.net/authenticationendpoint/login.do)



9.: ?? Again something to update? What special case for?

(Login.vivaldi.net/profile.net)



10.: Vivaldi sync menu: one has to log in again



Store again: what password and where shall it be stored?

11.: try to sync via settings



Now the log in fails.

I tried the torture 6 times ..

Where is the bug??