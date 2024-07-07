@truefusion Any theme can use the custom icons from another theme, or you can edit the buttons for each theme. Your choice; much less work, or more customisability.

One can request any feature here, but the chances of it getting implemented approach zero if it is no widely supported by others. The Vivaldi Team is small (just 29 developers) and there are currently over 5,300 requests.

Only one request should be made per topic.

I advise being grateful for being able to use CSS to work around minor UI cosmetic details. Leaving the space used by the controls makes it easy to restore/maximise the window, or move it to another monitor.