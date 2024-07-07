Hide controls and add customizable icons for command chains.
I have my Vivaldi set up in a way that gives the most real estate to web pages and I disable the close button for the tabs. For closing the active tab I use a command chain or simply middle click. Thanks to window manager features (e.g. window tiling, edge dragging, etc) and the task bar, I have no need for the controls. I would like to have the command chain as close to the corner of the window as possible. Currently the controls are in the way. And to have the command chain toolbar button look like a close button, I would need command chain icons to be customizable with the ability to choose a close button icon.
@truefusion You can hide the window controls with custom CSS. You need to enable the experiment and link an outside CSS file from settings, read more about it here ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/10549. Then it’s a simple rule to hide the window buttons:
.window-buttongroup { display: none !important; }
Command chain icons can already be customized. Go to theme settings, open the editor and the icons tab. On the bottom of the list of icons you will find your command chains, there you can load a fitting SVG icon.
While that CSS does hide the controls, it does not remove the space reserved for the controls. It would be much better to simply have an option in the settings to remove the controls, along with the reserved space, below the options for placing it to the left or to the right.
The issue with setting the icon for the command chain through the theme editor is that it is tied only to that one theme. A theme-independent way of customizing the icon would be ideal.
Said:
It would be much better to simply have an option in the settings to remove the controls, along with the reserved space, below the options for placing it to the left or to the right.
My custom.css has 4000 lines. You can imagine how many settings are derived from this amount. Be reasonable in your requests.
Use this code:
#tabs-container {padding-right: 0px !important;}
Before:
After:
Said:
The issue with setting the icon for the command chain through the theme editor is that it is tied only to that one theme. A theme-independent way of customizing the icon would be ideal.
How many times a day you change the theme?
Be reasonable in your requests.
Having an option to disable the controls won't break your setup. I believe it is more unreasonable to have us hunt down all the ways to apply CSS just for the sake of removing the controls. Nevertheless, I appreciate the help.
@barbudo2005 said
How many times a day you change the theme?
How many times have you edited your custom CSS?
You have been added to my select list of unreasonable people.
Pesala Ambassador
@truefusion Any theme can use the custom icons from another theme, or you can edit the buttons for each theme. Your choice; much less work, or more customisability.
One can request any feature here, but the chances of it getting implemented approach zero if it is no widely supported by others. The Vivaldi Team is small (just 29 developers) and there are currently over 5,300 requests.
Only one request should be made per topic.
I advise being grateful for being able to use CSS to work around minor UI cosmetic details. Leaving the space used by the controls makes it easy to restore/maximise the window, or move it to another monitor.
Here's to hoping you don't converse with those you find unreasonable.
Never said I was ungrateful. I'm in no hurry to see it implemented. I'll try to be mindful of having only one request per topic in the future.
@truefusion If you want to make a proper feature request out of this, edit your first post, the title, something along the lines of “Option to hide window buttons” and a short explanation why you would believe this to be useful. The second part won’t happen, custom icons already exist and people can share them on the Vivaldi themes page. Command chains are not a part of this. I once suggested to give theme creators the option to include a generic set of icons for use in command chains, but it doesn’t seem like this is gonna happen. Either make your own SVG icons, or download fitting SVG icons online and resize them. The dimensions are 24×24px for the canvas and depending on the art style of the icon 12×12 to 16×16px for the drawing within the canvas to make it match the sizing of existing icons. 14×14 is generally a good starting point. Inkscape is your friend.
Said:
Here's to hoping you don't converse with those you find unreasonable.
It's just a reminder and a warning, just like the traffic light, so it depends on how reasonable your new requests are. We are here to help and to be helped.