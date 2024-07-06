@luetage said in A bug that has never been fixed in Vivaldi? (Close Tab Activation):

@RasheedHolland Everything appears simple, if you don’t have to fix it yourself. I’m not affected by your specific bug, because I don’t use stacks, but I’m awaiting a fix for a couple other tab activation abnormalities. Apparently it’s not a 3 minute affair. Settle in, it could be a while. In the meantime you could provide steps how to trigger your issue reliably.

The thing is, this bug has been around for years and it seems like it has become worse in Viv 6.8.

It's Vivaldi's job to fix this stuff no matter how complex it is, so this is no excuse IMO. What if because of some bug, the back button doesn't work anymore (including mouse gesture) and they say it's quite complex to fix this, do you think this is acceptable? No of course not.