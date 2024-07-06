A bug that has never been fixed in Vivaldi? (Close Tab Activation)
-
I just wondered if someone else noticed that sometimes from out of the blue, Vivaldi will refuse to activate the left (or right) tab after you close a tab. I believe this happens often when you're closing tabs inside stacks. It's as if Vivaldi has lost track of tabs, since it will activate some other (random) tab, inside another stack. I believe this bug has never been fixed.
-
@RasheedHolland Close tab activation breaks in other circumstances too. It seems to be a very complex issue considering workspaces, stacks, and custom tab settings all play a role.
-
@luetage said in A bug that has never been fixed in Vivaldi? (Close Tab Activation):
@RasheedHolland Close tab activation breaks in other circumstances too. It seems to be a very complex issue considering workspaces, stacks, and custom tab settings all play a role.
OK I see. But it shouldn't be a complex issue. Vivaldi should simply do what it's told to do. So if I close a tab inside a stack, it should always close to the left or right tab inside this stack. Only if it's the first or last tab, then it should close to another stack (or individual tab). This shouldn't be too hard to get this right in Vivaldi's code.
-
@RasheedHolland Everything appears simple, if you don’t have to fix it yourself. I’m not affected by your specific bug, because I don’t use stacks, but I’m awaiting a fix for a couple other tab activation abnormalities. Apparently it’s not a 3 minute affair. Settle in, it could be a while. In the meantime you could provide steps how to trigger your issue reliably.
-
lazymonkey2
@RasheedHolland
I agree, it's quite annoying. I suspect that some times vivaldi opens a tab in a different stack because it search the last used tab, which sometimes was the one in a different stack.
If that's the case then vivaldi should have an option to ignore tabs in a different stack.
I suggest you to send a bug report:
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
and then come back here and add the bug number to the thread.
-
@luetage said in A bug that has never been fixed in Vivaldi? (Close Tab Activation):
@RasheedHolland Everything appears simple, if you don’t have to fix it yourself. I’m not affected by your specific bug, because I don’t use stacks, but I’m awaiting a fix for a couple other tab activation abnormalities. Apparently it’s not a 3 minute affair. Settle in, it could be a while. In the meantime you could provide steps how to trigger your issue reliably.
The thing is, this bug has been around for years and it seems like it has become worse in Viv 6.8.
It's Vivaldi's job to fix this stuff no matter how complex it is, so this is no excuse IMO. What if because of some bug, the back button doesn't work anymore (including mouse gesture) and they say it's quite complex to fix this, do you think this is acceptable? No of course not.
-
@lazymonkey2 said in A bug that has never been fixed in Vivaldi? (Close Tab Activation):
@RasheedHolland
I agree, it's quite annoying. I suspect that some times vivaldi opens a tab in a different stack because it search the last used tab, which sometimes was the one in a different stack.
If that's the case then vivaldi should have an option to ignore tabs in a different stack.
I suggest you to send a bug report:
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
and then come back here and add the bug number to the thread.
That's why I also opened this topic, to see if someone ever made a bugreport about this, but apparently not. I will soon do so.
And it's quite easy to reproduce, just stack tabs and sooner or later it will start activating random tabs in other stacks. For example, I just noticed that when I close tabs in my reuters.com stack, it will activate tabs in my fd.nl stack, which is left of it. But it might also activate some other stack which isn't even near it. It seems like the problem has become worse in Viv 6.8, major bummer.