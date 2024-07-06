@LilaUraraka In Vivaldi, it seems like that would be called "floating," as in "floating vertical tab bar." It seems like the kind of thing Vivaldi would definitely develop at some point.

In the meantime, if you set Panels to floating panel and use the "auto-close inactive panel," then you can get at least part of that effect. Click on the Window panel, and it will expand over the web page showing all your tabs in a sort of tree style, and when you click anywhere off the panel, it will retract. It doesn't work by hovering, but by clicking, you can make your tabs appear and disappear with a single click.