[Feature Request] Auto Expanding Vertical Tabs
-
So, I noticed that the vertical tabs in Vivaldi do not auto expand, like they do in Edge or Brave. Is there any possibility that this function can be eventually brought to Vivaldi?
-
@LilaUraraka What do you mean by "auto expand?"
-
Like this https://imgur.com/a/xXXGx6c
-
@LilaUraraka In Vivaldi, it seems like that would be called "floating," as in "floating vertical tab bar." It seems like the kind of thing Vivaldi would definitely develop at some point.
In the meantime, if you set Panels to floating panel and use the "auto-close inactive panel," then you can get at least part of that effect. Click on the Window panel, and it will expand over the web page showing all your tabs in a sort of tree style, and when you click anywhere off the panel, it will retract. It doesn't work by hovering, but by clicking, you can make your tabs appear and disappear with a single click.
-
@LilaUraraka And I think (I could be wrong) someone actually wrote a CSS mod that does what you want - but you'd have to read up on how to install CSS mods.
-
@falconeer Where can I find these mods? The ones I am finding are either not quite the right now, or they are depreciated
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop
-
@LilaUraraka I may be talking through my hat, but if such a mod exists, here is where to look for it...