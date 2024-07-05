Display Mail Panel settings
When I click on the Mail envelope icon on the side panel, it opens what I assume is the Mail Panel - All Messages, Custom Folders, Filters, Flags, etc. If I select, say, Received from that list, the Mail View appears and the Mail Panel goes away.
When I check the Settings > Mail > Panel, Display Mail Panel When Viewing Mail is checked as is the underlying Open Panel Automatically. That, to me, means that the Mail Panel should remain in sight next to the Mail View. I'm not sure what Open Panel Automatically should do. I can't tell that these settings do anything when I change them unless it requires a restart of Vivaldi, which I've not done when testing.
Ubuntu 22.04
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel)
edwardp Ambassador
@hallmerle Selecting the envelope icon on the Web Panel, opens the e-mail interface.
I'm using openSUSE and am not observing this. If I select the Received folder under All Messages, the Mail panel remains open, it does not close.
Did you install Vivaldi using the Flatpak (which is unofficial), or the .deb package?
@edwardp Looks like deb:
$ apt list vivaldi*
Listing... Done
vivaldi-snapshot/stable 6.9.3392.10-1 amd64
vivaldi-stable/stable,now 6.8.3381.46-1 amd64 [installed]
I don't remember ever installing the snapshot, but maybe that gets installed with stable?
edwardp Ambassador
@hallmerle When Vivaldi is installed using the .deb (or .rpm) package, it adds Vivaldi's repository during the installation process. The repository also offers Snapshot, should one decide to install it.
Submit a bug report, as it could be specific to Ubuntu and include screenshots, but redact or remove any personal information in them. If additional information is discovered after a bug report is submitted, you can reply to the e-mail you received, it will attach the new information to it and please post the bug report number (VB-xxxxxx) in this thread.
Thank you for helping make Vivaldi better.
yojimbo274064400
Consider trying the following in case floating panel is enabled:
- right click on envelope icon
- select Floating Panel
- select Reset Panel Floating
yojimbo274064400
@edwardp said in Display Mail Panel settings:
AFAIK the repository of the installed Vivaldi package variant is only added, i.e. snapshot would need to be installed for that repository to appear.
- right-clicked on the envelope icon
- under Floating Panel both This Panel and All Panels are checked
- Reset Panel Floating
- no difference
- quit Vivaldi and reopened it
- Mail Panel still doesn't stay visible
- right-clicked on the envelope icon
- under Floating Panel, This Panel is now unchecked
- rechecked This Panel
- Panel now stays visible after clicking on the envelope icon
So, that works, which is nice. But it also stays visible regardless of which tab I select until I physically click the envelope icon to close it. Is that normal? And is the original function still such that a bug report should be submitted?
Thanks!
yojimbo274064400
@hallmerle, try:
- selecting a non-mail tab and press
F4or
Ctrl+
Shift+
Mto hide panel
- select mail tab and confirm panel appears and then a non-mail tab to confirm it disappears
If above resolves issue then consider amending your bug report to state if Mail Panel is opened on a non-Mail tab then it remains open in all tabs. Steps to reproduce:
- open new tab
- press
Ctrl+
Shift+
Mto show Mail Panel
1, open new tab and note Mail Panel remains open
- close tab
- press
Ctrl+
Shift+
Mto hide Mail Panel
- open new tan and note Mail Panel remains closed
If I've followed your instructions correctly, it appears to work as you say. I'll file the report with the appended steps.
Bug report: VB-107911