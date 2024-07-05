When I click on the Mail envelope icon on the side panel, it opens what I assume is the Mail Panel - All Messages, Custom Folders, Filters, Flags, etc. If I select, say, Received from that list, the Mail View appears and the Mail Panel goes away.

When I check the Settings > Mail > Panel, Display Mail Panel When Viewing Mail is checked as is the underlying Open Panel Automatically. That, to me, means that the Mail Panel should remain in sight next to the Mail View. I'm not sure what Open Panel Automatically should do. I can't tell that these settings do anything when I change them unless it requires a restart of Vivaldi, which I've not done when testing.

Ubuntu 22.04

Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel)