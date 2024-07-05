Unable to setup IMAP Account due to "Socket closed unexpectedly"
Hi,
trying to setup an IMAP Account in Vivaldi 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) under Linux.
It fails with the error message "Socket closed unexpectedly".
Server is a Cyrus IMAPD I'm running locally. The server log just gives the following error:
cyrus/imaps[1192322]: inittls: Loading hard-coded DH parameters cyrus/imaps[1192322]: imaps TLS negotiation failed: .... [x.x.x.x]
The server certificate is a current valid Sectigo certificate.
Server side TLS settings are as follows:
tls_ciphers: EDH+CAMELLIA:EDH+aRSA:EECDH+aRSA+AESGCM:EECDH+aRSA+SHA256:EECDH:+CAMELLIA128:+AES128:+SSLv3:!aNULL:!eNULL:!LOW:!3DES:!MD5:!EXP:!PSK:!DSS:!RC4:!SEED:!IDEA:!ECDSA:kEDH:CAMELLIA128-SHA:AES128-SHA tls_prefer_server_ciphers: 1 tls_versions: tls1_1 tls1_2 tls1_3
I tried removing the tls_ciphers line but it didn't help.
Any ideas about this? The setup works with a whole lot of other clients including Thunderbird, alpine, various Apple clients, iPhone, ...
Cheers!
DoctorG Ambassador
@ferdiG Had you tried with 6.8.3381.46?
On which port do you connect with IMAP?
@DoctorG not yet, can probably do so this weekend once I upgrade my computer.
edwardp Ambassador
@ferdiG This is a known issue, a bug report had previously been filed and has been resolved. Look for VB-102850 in a future changelog.
Yeah, it works now after upgrading to 6.8... thx!
edwardp Ambassador
@ferdiG The bug fix is not yet in 6.8 Stable or 6.9 Snapshot and I continue to see this same error.