last edited by ferdiG

Hi,

trying to setup an IMAP Account in Vivaldi 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) under Linux.

It fails with the error message "Socket closed unexpectedly".

Server is a Cyrus IMAPD I'm running locally. The server log just gives the following error:

cyrus/imaps[1192322]: inittls: Loading hard-coded DH parameters cyrus/imaps[1192322]: imaps TLS negotiation failed: .... [x.x.x.x]

The server certificate is a current valid Sectigo certificate.

Server side TLS settings are as follows:

tls_ciphers: EDH+CAMELLIA:EDH+aRSA:EECDH+aRSA+AESGCM:EECDH+aRSA+SHA256:EECDH:+CAMELLIA128:+AES128:+SSLv3:!aNULL:!eNULL:!LOW:!3DES:!MD5:!EXP:!PSK:!DSS:!RC4:!SEED:!IDEA:!ECDSA:kEDH:CAMELLIA128-SHA:AES128-SHA tls_prefer_server_ciphers: 1 tls_versions: tls1_1 tls1_2 tls1_3

I tried removing the tls_ciphers line but it didn't help.

Any ideas about this? The setup works with a whole lot of other clients including Thunderbird, alpine, various Apple clients, iPhone, ...

Cheers!