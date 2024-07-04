@belenus Manual for "power users?" There is not even a definition for power users. To everyone who uses the term, it means something else.

The Help pages (F1) give you everything you need to get a good head start on whatever tips and tricks you want to explore, and this category you are in exposits on a good deal more.

There is no manual, because, no one to write it, no one to maintain it, and it would have to be edited/updated almost weekly as the browser evolves.

So no, sorry, no power user manual.