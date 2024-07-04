Manual for power users
Hello,
is there a manual for power users, which would let to delve into all options, tricks and shortcuts to make work with Vivaldi even more effective? I don't mean a CSS level (this would be useful too, of course) but thorough description of options with expected results and examples.
@belenus Manual for "power users?" There is not even a definition for power users. To everyone who uses the term, it means something else.
The Help pages (F1) give you everything you need to get a good head start on whatever tips and tricks you want to explore, and this category you are in exposits on a good deal more.
There is no manual, because, no one to write it, no one to maintain it, and it would have to be edited/updated almost weekly as the browser evolves.
So no, sorry, no power user manual.
@belenus Well, the Help pages are a good start.
https://help.vivaldi.com
Also:
https://tips.vivaldi.net
https://help.vivaldi.com/tutorials/
https://vivaldi.com/features/
In addition, it's important to remember Vivaldi is built on Chromium, basically the same engine that runs Chrome. Which means there's tons of tips out there for Chrome on tech sites like Stack Overflow, Super User and so on, and most of those also apply to Vivaldi.