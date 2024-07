The new "Open the Bookmarks manager in the same folder you were in last time" feature announced by Jon von Tetzchner in :

https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-on-android-6-7/

has been broken in the latest update on Android (Vivaldi Android 6.8).

I have noticed this in snapshot for quite a while and have send feedback on at least 3 occasions but never got a response.

The last user feedback I provided was as follows (I first raised VAB-9395 on 13 Jun and then VAB-9437 on 25 Jun) :

Summary: bookmark position not remembered in Android snapshot

Key: VAB-9437

Project: Vivaldi Android Browser

Environment: Vivaldi version: 6.9.3390.4

Operating System: Android ( bit)

Device model: Pixel 6

User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 10; K) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36 Vivaldi/6.9.3390.4

bookmark position not remembered in Android snapshot

Steps to reproduce:*

Go to folder in bookmarks and open link

Upon reopening bookmarks the last visited folder is not remember

Expected behaviour:*

Should remember last visited folder and also position within folder

Actual behaviour:

Bookmarks opened at top level

