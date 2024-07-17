Bookmark counts not showing under folder
Hi, bookmark counts are no longer showing (I submitted VAB-9672). For example :
6.7.3335.125
6.8.3388.111:
The apks for 6.7.3335.125 can be found at :
6.7.3335.125 apk for arm64-v8a @ uptodown
6.7.3335.125 apk for armeabi-v7a @ uptodown
Thanks
older post on bookmarks : "Open the Bookmarks manager in the same folder you were in last time" broken in Vivaldi Android 6.8.3388.66
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've confirmed the regression and hope to fix it soon.