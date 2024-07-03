Restoring Session Data from Session Folder Backup
-
Hi everyone,
I have experienced a bad crash after an update via winget. Session could not be loaded, it said while starting Vivaldi "Please wait for Vivaldi to close" and then crashed while showing this message window.
I have backed up the appdata folder for the sessions and deleted it, so it would create a new sessions folder - and yes, vivaldi launched.
now i am wondering, how i can import the session data from the backup files into this new session, or read the session data to get the information about the opened tabs urls.
help with this problem would be very much appreciated and
thank you all for creating probably the best browser ever
-
@dstcine How many sessions did you hold prior to the crash? If you delete the current session data only, the other sessions should be available. You can’t recover a broken current session. In future enable automatic session backup from the sessions panel, then you should always be able to open a backup once you are able to start up Vivaldi.
-
I had one big session open with about 8 or 10 workspaces, each with numerous tabs.
i have in the backup folder these files (see image)
How can i import them or regain access to the tabs url information with this?
when i replace the new session data folder with this backup, vivaldi crashes on launch as described in my first post.
thank you very much for your support ! really appreciate it
-
@dstcine Your picture shows the sessions folder, but there is also a session storage folder. The latter holds the current session file. Delete that file and try to start Vivaldi, then open one of the sessions you have backed up, you should be able to access them. It would be odd should Vivaldi crash just because there is some backup of a session from the first folder. Maybe one of the tabs files holds a tab which makes Vivaldi crash? No idea, you could attempt to delete single files from that folder and see what works. But at this point I’m out of my depth, haven’t had the issue myself. I only every broke my current session file.
-
Hi, thanks for your reply! Do you mean the files in this folder "Session Storage" (see attached image)?
And if yes, how can i restore them?
I don't believe its a faulty tab, since i experienced the same issue months prior to this, i believe also after an update but for some reason after a couple of reboots and fidgeting the browser opened with the correct session, but this time i couldn't make it launch.
-
@dstcine Forget about trying to import sessions. In your original profile find the faulty file(s) and delete that until Vivaldi starts successfully. Then don’t try to import what is broken, move on with what you could salvage.