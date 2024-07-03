Hi everyone,

I have experienced a bad crash after an update via winget. Session could not be loaded, it said while starting Vivaldi "Please wait for Vivaldi to close" and then crashed while showing this message window.

I have backed up the appdata folder for the sessions and deleted it, so it would create a new sessions folder - and yes, vivaldi launched.

now i am wondering, how i can import the session data from the backup files into this new session, or read the session data to get the information about the opened tabs urls.

help with this problem would be very much appreciated and

thank you all for creating probably the best browser ever