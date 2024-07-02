Just updated my Linux Desktop to v6.8, and in Native Windows mode, I can't operate the window bars with my mouse as I can all the rest of my openbox windows. That is middle-click on the window/title bar is supposed to bring the window to the foreground, or send it to the background in openbox - instead operates as if I'd clicked on the window behind Vivaldi.

When this happens the window titlebar stays the "inactive" colour even when I move my mouse over it (usually it goes blue).

It seems to be somewhat improved if I start vivaldi from the command-line with gtk3-nocsd.

This worked fine pre-6.8 !

Any ideas?

Linux Desktop Vivaldi vivaldi-6.8.3381.44

Gentoo Linux

Openbox 3.6.1