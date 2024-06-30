Tab opening bug
This seems to have started in the past couple days.
Using:
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision fc048ddc979dd4b5812491cce07da57059e0bbae
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3737)
When I open a series of tabs (more than 1) using middle mouse button, when I close the page I am on Vivaldi skips then next tab in order and opens the second tab in order instead, then proceeds down the rest of the tabs, leaving the first tab I opened for last. It used to just open them in order.
This occurs when opening new tabs, from any currently open page. (So if I am viewing the third tab in order, and click more links thereby adding more tabs, if I close the page I am on it will open the fifth tab, not the fourth as would be expected.)
I have not changed any settings. Vivaldi says it is up to date.