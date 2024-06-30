In my default profile I have added 9 web panels: various tools that I wrote myself and which reside on my localhost (in different subdirectories). I also use a separate 'Audit' profile when auditing websites. In that profile I only use 3 of those panels.

Every now and then, one of the panels show the wrong icon: either the icon of another of my panels or the favicon of some other page on my localhost.

In the example above, the 7th icon (the red A's) is wrong - it should be a W3C logo. The icon that is used is from a regular localhost webpage (which I happen to have open in a tab at the moment) that is not used as a web panel.

In my default profile, this seems to happen randomly, once in a while. In my Audit profile it happens almost all of the time, but not the same errors every time. Right now only the last icon is wrong (it should be the NVDA logo - the last one in the screenshot above).

Note that the in Audit profile the W3C icon happens to be correct.

If I open a private window from my default profile, all the icons look OK:

I don't think it is anything to do with any particular action of mine, because it usually happens right at browser startup (although it has occurred after using the browser for several hours, as well).

Has anyone else experienced anything like this? I don't suppose it's much use to report it as a bug, since it cannot be reproduced on demand. It's not a critical error, but it is annoying.

Or can anyone give me a hint on how to force the icon to be reloaded? (Reloading the web panel in question does not help, and restarting Vivaldi does not always make a difference).

I don't have many tabs open at a time (usually 1-3, occasionally up to 10 for a short time). I shut down my computer every night and do a fresh boot-up in the morning. I stick to the stable Vivaldi releases, which I keep updated.

System: Windows 11

Vivaldi: 6.8.3381.46 (stable)

Extensions: DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials, WAVE (default profile); WAVE, Web Developer (Audit profile).