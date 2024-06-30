Hey Vivaldi, here's a request, clearly a complex one...

How about you please give us some software that WORKS, Windows 10 64 Bit?

Because despite the infuriating restart for updates every single day, that every single day, click restart, lose all incognito pages, AND IT DOESN'T EVER RESTART....

Despite that, I have downloaded the software again, from your webpage, installed, AND IT DOES NOT OPEN.

Run as Administrator DOES NOT OPEN, gives some stupid message about allowing Vivaldi to close (despite the fact that it isn't even open)...

While you're there, a username to login here, what kind of BS is that? About the only app that uses a username over an email address is discord (which opens fine, on my notebook, by the way, unlike Vivaldi....)

If you want me to uninstall, and stick to Brave, CCleaner, Firefox, Edge, Opera, Chrome, which all work, that's fine, but, you gotta ask yourself the question if that's the case, "what is the point of my software, if I don't want anyone to use it..."

I won't hold my breath for answers, solutions, I'd be d e ad by now if I did...