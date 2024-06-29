@Hadden89 said in Is the »Web Store« Extension needed for Extension Updates?:

I'm pretty sure is an unchanged message but nothing will be updated…

So you say the WebStore is the "Framework" for connecting to the Backend Server?

I disabled, restarted and tried downloading an extension with GetCRX. That worked. But is probably not connected to Vivaldi's internal functions.

I made a Screenshot of the extensions page and leave the WebStore disabled.

If after some time Extensions got updated it's probably not needed.

@Hadden89 said in Is the »Web Store« Extension needed for Extension Updates?:

Disabling webstore will probably kill the updates and might even break their functions.

Does that mean it not only handles the button and probably updates ~ it also provides (parts of?) the compatibility layer for Chrome Extensions?

I have it disabled since a long time and all extensions work fine. So I didn't think it has anything to do with their proper functioning.

Especially since the Info in settings only mentions installing.

@Hadden89 said in Is the »Web Store« Extension needed for Extension Updates?:

Not directly. You can replace the update url in the extension manifest with 127.0.0.1 to lock the updates but at the point would be easier to use unpacked extensions

Yeah I guess that's the easier choice.

@Hadden89 said in Is the »Web Store« Extension needed for Extension Updates?:

It might. Is not extremely common, but there are reports in which disabled extensions may be linked to such issues.

Okay.

So just to be safe and keep the profile compact, I'll remove those I hardly ever use.

After all there's always the option to manually install packed Extensions via drag & drop in the Extensions Overview Page (Ctrl + Shift + E).