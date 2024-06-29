Is the »Web Store« Extension needed for Extension Updates?
When I have the Chrome WebStore Extension disabled and click the update button on the Extensions site ~ it still displays a status message saying »Updating…« and immediately after »Extensions updated«.
Am I right in assuming I don't need the Extension to be enabled in settings for Updates?
While I'm at it:
- Is there a way to disable checking for Extension updates entirely while still having Webstore Extensions installed?
- Have installed and disabled Extensions any impact on the browsers performance or stability?
Thanks for your Help!
Greetings from Erfurt, Germany
Bela. ~ na0341
@NA0341 If you want to use extensions from the chrome web store, keep the web store enabled in settings.
@luetage Seems like you didn't read my message properly.
Extensions don't need the Webstore Extension enabled to function.
My question is just if updates need this Extension enabled in any way ~ since it doesn't seem like it's needed.
@NA0341 Well, what do you think the Web Store setting does in Vivaldi? It allows for installation of web store extensions and I would naturally assume it handles updates to extensions from the web store as well. There is zero reason having the setting disabled, if you run any extensions originally installed from the web store.
@luetage To me it seems the only thing it does is adding the install button on the website. And probably implementing the function behind it.
FYI: Every running Extension is Containerized and thus needs a notable amount of resources. It ofc matters wheter you need something or not.
I want to see you try keeping me from spreading my helpfulness all over you in the warmest embrace possible. Good luck.
I believe you have the wrong mindset concerning extension updates. There are no incremental extension updates, the whole extension folder is being replaced. You might call it an installation. For this to happen Vivaldi has to connect to the web store. I’d say it’s highly unlikely this could work without the internal web store functionality. Can this answer calm your stormy sea of emotions?
@luetage ^^
I guess I'll just test it when I get the chance.
I thought they may be different functions since updating is just a call to Google's backend server. (while implementing that button probably involves some kind of authorization or data reporting stuff).
You can take this article's Bookmarklet as an example: https://quhno.vivaldi.net/2021/12/20/download-extensions-from-the-google-webstore-for-offline-inspection-and-install/
PS: My emotions are fine.
Sorry what I said before was rude. Please don't take it personal.
@NA0341 said in Is the »Web Store« Extension needed for Extension Updates?:
it still displays a status message saying »Updating…« and immediately after »Extensions updated«.
I'm pretty sure is an unchanged message but nothing will be updated with the connection to the store interrupted because most extensions simply use the google servers as update url (this in vivaldi, because in chrome you can't actually disable the store).
I don't need the Extension to be enabled in settings for Updates?
You still may need it. Disabling webstore will probably kill the updates and might even break their functions.
Is there a way to disable checking for Extension updates entirely while still having Webstore Extensions installed?
Not directly. You can replace the update url in the extension manifest with
127.0.0.1to lock the updates but at the point would be easier to use unpacked extensions (which are not from the store and requires manual updates from their users).
Have installed and disabled Extensions any impact on the browsers performance or stability?
It might. Is not extremely common, but there are reports in which disabled extensions may be linked to such issues.
@Hadden89 said in Is the »Web Store« Extension needed for Extension Updates?:
I'm pretty sure is an unchanged message but nothing will be updated…
So you say the WebStore is the "Framework" for connecting to the Backend Server?
I disabled, restarted and tried downloading an extension with GetCRX. That worked. But is probably not connected to Vivaldi's internal functions.
I made a Screenshot of the extensions page and leave the WebStore disabled.
If after some time Extensions got updated it's probably not needed.
@Hadden89 said in Is the »Web Store« Extension needed for Extension Updates?:
Disabling webstore will probably kill the updates and might even break their functions.
Does that mean it not only handles the button and probably updates ~ it also provides (parts of?) the compatibility layer for Chrome Extensions?
I have it disabled since a long time and all extensions work fine. So I didn't think it has anything to do with their proper functioning.
Especially since the Info in settings only mentions installing.
@Hadden89 said in Is the »Web Store« Extension needed for Extension Updates?:
Not directly. You can replace the update url in the extension manifest with 127.0.0.1 to lock the updates but at the point would be easier to use unpacked extensions
Yeah I guess that's the easier choice.
@Hadden89 said in Is the »Web Store« Extension needed for Extension Updates?:
It might. Is not extremely common, but there are reports in which disabled extensions may be linked to such issues.
Okay.
So just to be safe and keep the profile compact, I'll remove those I hardly ever use.
After all there's always the option to manually install packed Extensions via drag & drop in the Extensions Overview Page (Ctrl + Shift + E).
Thank you for your answers @Hadden89
I'll update this post in two minutes.Post updated.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
This looks like reported bug
VB-102503 Disabling Chrome Web Store doesn't work anymore
I have confirmed the bug, the user was on Win10 on Vivaldi 6.5.
I tested in 6.0 as well as 6.4 and 6.6. Looks like Google changed their store in some way so the extension has no effect any more. Not sure this option in Vivaldi has any point any longer.
So you might as well disable it makes no difference
-
@Pathduck Well that's funny ^^
Yeah they changed a lot. The UI and URL included.
Good to know.
But the Extension does actually get disabled. The "Add to Chrome/Vivaldi" - Button is gone when I disable it and restart.
I'm currently on Version 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
System (OS): Manjaro (Arch Linux) with GNOME 46
-
@Pathduck You’re right, the setting does nothing. Last time I tried it still worked. Chromium probably changed the naming and now the internal toggle doesn’t work anymore, or something silly along those lines.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@NA0341 said in Is the »Web Store« Extension needed for Extension Updates?:
The "Add to Chrome/Vivaldi" - Button is gone when I disable it and restart.
Then it works as expected on your system, possibly Windows only issue.
Need more Windows users to confirm this.
As for your original question(s):
Am I right in assuming I don't need the Extension to be enabled in settings for Updates?
AFAIK you don't need the Web Store component to update extensions. But I've never tested this.
Is there a way to disable checking for Extension updates entirely while still having Webstore Extensions installed?
No, checking for updated extensions is mandatory - for security reasons I guess. Google needs a way to disable extensions remotely in case they are removed from the store for security reasons.
If you don't want updated extensions you need to use them unpacked and manually updated (i.e. from a Github repo or similar).
Have installed and disabled Extensions any impact on the browsers performance or stability?
Depends on the extension.
Some reduce up quite a bit of performance.
Some improve performance greatly (adblockers).
Some virtually nothing.
Some are malicious and will try to scam you or might even steal your data.
You want to use extensions? Up to you
EDIT: Oh you said "disabled" extensions - then the answer is none.