@sjetesjete

It's not a bad idea. But the problem is that gestures (swipes) on a particular site can also be involved. For example, on this forum swipes open sidebars. But this is not enough! Swipes in Vivaldi Mobile can activate the "Back" and "Forward" buttons. And it does not work very obviously and is not very convenient.

Next. As far as I've tried browsers with gesture control support (Japanese Sleipnir immediately came to mind) - it always works badly on touchscreen. The web page itself can be wider than the displayed part. It may have active elements on it that respond to a compound gesture. In general, gesture control on mobile browsers is a very big problem! I haven't seen a single browser or extension that handles this well.

I'm serious. Try to install Sleipnir and work with it for at least a day - you will hardly find gesture control convenient