Very often I skim through news pages and open links in the background (group). This can be pretty time consuming if you have to hold the finger on a link and wait for the popup to show up and afterwards choose the appropriate option (open in background tab) for a couple of links. Therefore, I suggest to introduce some kind of mouse gesture that is triggered when swiping on a link in a direction, e.g. to the right for opening the underlying link in the background or such.
What do you think?
@sjetesjete
It's not a bad idea. But the problem is that gestures (swipes) on a particular site can also be involved. For example, on this forum swipes open sidebars. But this is not enough! Swipes in Vivaldi Mobile can activate the "Back" and "Forward" buttons. And it does not work very obviously and is not very convenient.
Next. As far as I've tried browsers with gesture control support (Japanese Sleipnir immediately came to mind) - it always works badly on touchscreen. The web page itself can be wider than the displayed part. It may have active elements on it that respond to a compound gesture. In general, gesture control on mobile browsers is a very big problem! I haven't seen a single browser or extension that handles this well.
I'm serious. Try to install Sleipnir and work with it for at least a day - you will hardly find gesture control convenient
@far4 thanks for your reply. Even though I kind of understand your topic I wonder whether it applies if only links are involved. Even further, Vivaldi maybe could have an option to overrule site specific gestures?
@sjetesjete
android/Vivaldi is a relatively simple browser. Therefore, there are no gesture settings here.
Of course, we can dream and imagine a list of sites that will selectively disable all gestures except the ones you need. So to speak, flexible gesture customization.
But, for example, the forum has long been trying to convince the developers to make it possible to disable web page refresh by swiping from top to bottom. Recently even a button appeared on the right side of the omnibox - refresh page (and at the same time: stop page loading, since the icon doesn't change, it's not obvious). Believe me, that's a big step forward.
However... the swipe, which disturbs a lot of people, is still not disabled.
Unfortunately, the browser is evolving much slower than we'd like.
@far4 oh, I see. Thanks again for your fast and kind responses.