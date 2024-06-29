@jjlalarconus Please read the original topic again. The ugly puzzle icon is the extension toggle. As soon as one or more extension buttons are hidden, it appears and gives you a way to show/toggle hidden extensions. All your reinstall does is show extension buttons, which you could do with a right‐click on the extension icons. Your solution is overkill.

One more thing: The icon depends on the icon theme in use. Different themes use different icons and you can choose an icon theme independent from your current theme. For example I use the Minimal Feather icon theme and my extension toggle looks like this:

https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/nV6vpPnNvdN