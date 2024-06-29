Final extension icon solution
jjlalarconus
Re: The icon for browser extensions
To solve this:
- Remove manually all the extensions using the "Remove" in each extension and close the browser
- Be sure the browser isn't running at the background checking the task manager and kill it if it still active.
- Open the browser and reinstall manually each extension. The original icons will appear again, no more puzzle ugly icon.
Regards!!
@jjlalarconus Please read the original topic again. The ugly puzzle icon is the extension toggle. As soon as one or more extension buttons are hidden, it appears and gives you a way to show/toggle hidden extensions. All your reinstall does is show extension buttons, which you could do with a right‐click on the extension icons. Your solution is overkill.
One more thing: The icon depends on the icon theme in use. Different themes use different icons and you can choose an icon theme independent from your current theme. For example I use the Minimal Feather icon theme and my extension toggle looks like this: