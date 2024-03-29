The icon for browser extensions
-
In the Vivaldi browser, I do not see the icon of the extensions, which is a puzzle. I want to add it to the address bar and when. I add it, it does not appear. I request your help to solve this problem.
-
@yullyvc02 Use this CSS modification
/* Toggle extension button */ .toolbar-extensions svg path { d: path("M10 13l3.634-3.634c.504-.504 1.366-.147 1.366.566v6.137c0 .713-.862 1.07-1.366.566l-3.634-3.634z"); opacity: 1; } .toolbar-extensions svg { transform: rotate(-90deg); }
See more at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
-
@DoctorG Why use a mod? The problem is the standard icon does not appear.
@yullyvc02 I think you have a setup issue. The extension toggle only appears when you have
- one or more extensions installed
- extension visibility in
vivaldi://settings/addressbarto toggle all extensions, or
- at least one extension hidden when toggling only hidden extensions
If the requirements are not met, the toggle will not show.
-
Thank you very much