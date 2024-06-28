vivaldi auto complete URL
-
v6.8.3381.46 on osx 14.5
When I type
"www.y" in the URL entry field. The URL auto completes to "www.youtube.com/watch?v=12345678901"
What I would prefer is just the bass URL to appear as part of the auto completion of "www.youtube.com"
Is there a setting to just complete to just the hostname instead of including the entire URL?
Cheers
-
@djnoah There are better ways to tackle this. First of all you could use a bookmark and a nickname for it, which is the most direct way to get to an often used page. But what are you doing on youtube if not searching for a video? Create a search engine for youtube, give it a nickname (e.g.
y), then type
y searchterminto the address field to get to the results.