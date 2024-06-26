i'm currently on vivaldi version 6.8.3381.46. im on a late-2011 Macbook Pro that was updated recently to Ventura. it's got 1TB of space and 16GB of RAM and works great. however, on vivaldi, and only vivaldi (not safari or chrome) it cannot load ANY video. i've mostly encountered this issue on twitch and twitter. on twitch i repeatedly receive either one or both of the same two errors (#1000 & #3000). on twitter every video says "the media could not be played." i went to this website and only the WebM and Ogg files could be played, the rest are broken and unplayable. i've done lots of scouring and so far haven't been able to find a solution for this. i would love to know if i can get this fixed, and also can provide more information if needed. thanks :{