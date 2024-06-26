Google Photos REALLY slow
-
Anyone else experiencing Google Photos being VERY slow, when trying to edit?
ie trying to crop or rotate.
Has been like this before, but seemed to improve, but has gone bad again...
It's not Google Photos issue, as working fine in Firefox...
Have tried clearing cache.
Anything else to try?
-
@hornetster
Hi, crop and rotate work instantly on my systems, specs in my signature.
You cant compare with Firefox, completely different engine but with other Chromium browser.
Chromium itself or Opera for example.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Thanks.
Tried in a private window - same result.
Installed Chromium - works fine...
-
@hornetster
Did you check with guest view too?
The private window use your user profile, the guest not.
-
@mib2berlin
Same issue with a guest window....
Thanks.
-
@hornetster
Hm, no idea why this is slow for you.
I hope other user have some ideas.
Cheers, mib
-
Had you special settings (check
vivaldi://flags)
Had you disable Use of Hardware Acceleration (check
vivaldi://gpu)
-
@DoctorG
Reset all in vivaldi://flags, and
can't see anything obvious in vivaldi://gpu....?
Thanks.
-
@hornetster said in Google Photos REALLY slow:
can't see anything obvious in vivaldi://gpu
Post content of first section!
-
@DoctorG said in Google Photos REALLY slow:
Post content of first section!
Graphics Feature Status ======================= * Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable * Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled * Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled * Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled * OpenGL: Disabled * Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Raw Draw: Disabled * Skia Graphite: Disabled * Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Vulkan: Disabled * WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable * WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable * WebGPU: Disabled * WebNN: Disabled Problems Detected ================= * WebGPU has been disabled via blocklist or the command line. Disabled Features: webgpu * WebGL2 has been disabled via blocklist or the command line. Disabled Features: webgl2 * Accelerated rasterization has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. Disabled Features: rasterization * Accelerated video encode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. Disabled Features: video_encode * Accelerated video decode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. Disabled Features: video_decode * WebGL has been disabled via blocklist or the command line. Disabled Features: webgl * Gpu compositing has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. The browser will fall back to software compositing and hardware acceleration will be unavailable. Disabled Features: gpu_compositing * Accelerated 2D canvas is unavailable: either disabled via blocklist or the command line. Disabled Features: 2d_canvas
-
I can not test because having at this time VM with Linux guest and a broken GPU driver.
But what about testing
vivaldi://flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization to Disabled or vice versa
and
vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-2d-canvas to Disabled
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@hornetster No hardware acceleration! This makes it sluggish.
Had you checked Settings → Webpages → Use of Hardware Acceleration?
Older GPU/Hardware?
-
@DoctorG said in Google Photos REALLY slow:
@hornetster No hardware acceleration! This makes it sluggish.
Had you checked Settings → Webpages → Use of Hardware Acceleration?
Older GPU/Hardware?
Don't believe I had ever changed it, but, YES! that was the issue!
Many thanks!
-
@hornetster Your are welcome