Tab bar (When tabs are placed on top of address bar) seems cut off after the latest Vivaldi Snapshot update when using certain CSS modifications.

Vivaldi Snapshot version: 6.9.3392.10

Chromium Version: 126.0.6478.119

When I run Vivaldi Snapshot for Linux, the browser opens otherwise okay. The only glaring issue is that the tab bar (on top) seems “cut off” or disconnected from the navigation bar. It was not like this in previous versions of Vivaldi Snapshot.

Here are some screenshots of what the issue looks like. Note: No personal information nor NSFW content is displayed in these images.

I was able to narrow down, through process of elimination, the offending CSS files causing this problem.

ModifyTabWidth.css

html { --tab-size-multiplier: 1.58 !important; } html #browser.linux.maximized , html #browser.linux.fullscreen { --tab-size-multiplier: 1.58 !important; } html #browser.linux.maximized .tab-position.is-pinned, html #browser.linux.fullscreen .tab-position.is-pinned { --tab-size-multiplier: 1 !important; } html .tab-position.is-pinned { --tab-size-multiplier: 1 !important; } .tab-position { transform: translateX(calc(var(--PositionX)*var(--tab-size-multiplier))) translateY(calc(var(--PositionY)*var(--tab-size-multiplier))) !important; height: calc(var(--Height)*var(--tab-size-multiplier)) !important; width: calc(var(--Width)*var(--tab-size-multiplier)) !important; } #tabs-subcontainer .tab-position { transform: translateX(calc(var(--PositionX)*var(--tab-size-multiplier))) translateY(calc(var(--PositionY)*var(--tab-size-multiplier))) !important; height: calc(var(--Height)*var(--tab-size-multiplier)); width: calc(var(--Width)*var(--tab-size-multiplier)); } .tabbar-wrapper .newtab { left: calc(var(--PositionX)*var(--tab-size-multiplier)) !important; top: calc(var(--PositionY)*var(--tab-size-multiplier)) !important; } #browser.tabs-top .svg-tab-stack, #browser.tabs-bottom .svg-tab-stack { width: calc(var(--Width)*var(--tab-size-multiplier)) !important; } #browser.tabs-left .svg-tab-stack, #browser.tabs-right .svg-tab-stack { height: calc(var(--Height)*var(--tab-size-multiplier)) !important; } #browser.tabs-top, #browser.tabs-bottom { & #tabs-tabbar-container { padding-right: calc(0px) !important; padding-left: calc(0px) !important; } & #tabs-subcontainer.visible { width: 100vw; } }

ChangeToolbarIconSize.css

.ToolbarButton-Button svg, img.favicon { transform: scale(1.25) } .SiteInfoButton.internal, .SiteInfoButton.internal[disabled] { transform: scale(1.25); } button[aria-label="New Tab"] { transform: scale(1.175); } .burger-icon { transform: scale(1.38); margin-bottom: 2px !important; margin-left: 6.2px !important; } #browser.linux.maximized .burger-icon { transform: scale(1.38); margin-top: 7.2px !important; margin-left: 6.5px !important; }

I hope this information helps to resolve my issue. Thank you all, and have a great day, evening, or night depending on when you read this and your time zone.