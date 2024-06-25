Mail suggestion
-
I keep the Unread tab open most of the time - it would be nice if the tab would indicate how many (or at least non-zero) emails reside in the Unread tab as I now have to periodically click on the tab to see if emails have arrived in Unread.
Thanks for a great bowser!
-
@jfarque good suggestion, it's a bit like the indicator for web notifications! This gets my vote.
My habit is to always have the mail panels open. The screen width is always enough for webpages, so the panel allows me to keep an eye on all filters at all times
Edit: oh and welcome to the forum!