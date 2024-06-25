Add SearXNG.org as search engine option
Leisureguy
SearXNG.org is a highly private metasearch engine. It uses the Open Search protocol, so presumably adding it to the list of selectable search engines should be easy.
Pesala Ambassador
@Leisureguy Anyone can add any search engine they wish to Vivaldi.
Unless there is money to made for Vivaldi, there is no motivation to add it.
Leisureguy
@Pesala Thanks. I did not know the business model; I appreciate the link. I'll see whether I can add it. Perhaps I'll just add a bookmark to it, which will do the job with less effort.