I research family history, listen to Rumble on politics in the background and post on all the social media sites except X and a few others. Daily, I have 100 tabs open from the previous day and I really never had the time to learn (Learning curve on Vivaldi and Opera is staggeringly long) groups or what I believe to be efforts to manage too many open tabs. I spot a video on facebook I want to watch and head over to Rumble and halt the video, I don't want to mute it and miss something as the video rolls along. Then return to Rumble or youtube and resume the video. I'm barging along with family history, listening to Rumble and the phone rings from family or business and in my haste to stop the video sometimes I mute it and then send it to the garbage can. Maybe add a feature where if a video is playing, the mute button could halt the video. Better yet, maybe add a blanks space with tweaks to the tab bar so unviewed yet active tags could droop down a bit.