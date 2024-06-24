Vivaldi & Classicpress: frequent log-in requests
I run two websites using Classicpress 2.1.1. I use the latest stable version of Vivaldi on Windows 10 (6.7.3329.39).
Until very recently everything worked fine. Suddenly, however, Vivaldi has started asking me to log into the sites every time I open a new tab with a right click on a button on the website. For example, I am logged in and on the All Posts screen. I right-click on New Post to open a new blank post in a new tab and it requires me to log in.
I have cleared the cache, and done everything I can think of but nothing helps. How do I know that this is a Vivaldi issue, and not a Classicpress issue? Because right-clicking a button continues to work as expected on Chrome, Firefox and Opera on my laptop, and on Vivaldi on my iPad.
I do not know where to start looking for a solution. Does anyone have any suggestions?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@owenkelly Hi, do you have an example website where this can be reproduced, alternately create a user for testing on your site if reproducing requires login.
First time I've heard of Classicpress, so apparently this is not a very common problem.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Please also post your browser version and info from Help > About.
This is not the latest version.
@Pathduck Hi,
Classicpress is a fork of Wordpress for those people who dislike the Gutenberg block editor and its reason for existing. It is well maintained and has a small but active user group.
I have followed all the steps you suggested, concluding with downloading the latest snapshot and installing it as a standalone. These all result in the same demands to login even when I am already logged in.
The next step is for you to log into one of the sites and see for yourself. Do you want me to send you a username and password in a private message, or how shall we do this?
Owen
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@owenkelly Hi, yes I could test it. You could create a read-only user and post it here or me at my
vivaldi.netemail. Far as I know a limited user can't do anything wrong or view anything so you might as well post it here?
I looked into ClassicPress, and installed it on my site, it seemed to work just fine even opening new tabs. I suspect possibly if you have more than one site then login cookies might get mixed up.
Please also give exact steps to reproduce the problem.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
There's no need - I was able to reproduce the problem on my test site.
Found a related bug report: VB-107557
Looks like it only happens if the link is opened from the context menu.
Technically, cookies with SameSite=Strict are not sent in new tabs opened from the context menu.
This is not limited to ClassicPress.
I will ask the devs to prioritize this one, it's a nasty one.
For now, don't use the context menu to open links.
Use Ctrl-click or Shift-click - it's also faster
That's why I couldn't reproduce this, I always use Ctrl/Shift-click.
You did say "right-click on a button" but I wrongly assumed it would behave the same...
It also looks like WordPress does not use SameSite=Strict cookies.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Vivaldi & Classicpress: frequent log-in requests:
Technically, cookies with SameSite=Strict are not sent in new tabs opened from the context menu.
Nasty bug!
-
@Pathduck Many thanks for your detective work! It is much appreciated.
And thanks for the shift-click suggestion. You're right, it is faster