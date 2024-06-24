I run two websites using Classicpress 2.1.1. I use the latest stable version of Vivaldi on Windows 10 (6.7.3329.39).

Until very recently everything worked fine. Suddenly, however, Vivaldi has started asking me to log into the sites every time I open a new tab with a right click on a button on the website. For example, I am logged in and on the All Posts screen. I right-click on New Post to open a new blank post in a new tab and it requires me to log in.

I have cleared the cache, and done everything I can think of but nothing helps. How do I know that this is a Vivaldi issue, and not a Classicpress issue? Because right-clicking a button continues to work as expected on Chrome, Firefox and Opera on my laptop, and on Vivaldi on my iPad.

I do not know where to start looking for a solution. Does anyone have any suggestions?