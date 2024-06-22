Fresh Vivaldi Profile ( I deleted my old profile and started it over last night)

Fastmail IMAP

When composing an email, I went and copied and pasted the invoice number that I needed from an app called KATE, which is a KDE / TDE text editor into Vivaldi's email compose window.

All of a sudden, VIV started TYPING EVERYTHING IN CAPS EVEN THOUGH MY CAPS LOCK WASN'T ON. I even made sure and hit the caps lock button 3 or 4 times and made sure the light was off, and my text was still in CAPS.

Also, I couldn't click on the TO: line to add the email address of who I was sending the email to. I had to close the compose window, and then re-start my email. I was then able to click the TO: line and add the email address. The only option I was offered was BCC: