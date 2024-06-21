Hi. This feature is new and might misbehave. However, from your description, it’s behaving as it should! Vivaldi stores a decryption key in either KWalet (KDE) or GNOME Secrets. When you switch distribution or desktop environment, the secret may be “left behind” in your other environment.

The dialog is intended to warn you before your data gets overwritten. The instructions are unclear, because the topic is quite complicated. For comparison, other Chromium browser just silently erases your secure cookies and saved passwords in this situation. Earlier versions of Vivaldi had the same behavior. The only thing that has changed is that you’re now told about the problem and given an opportunity to fix it before any data loss occurs.

To fix this problem, you either need to go back to your earlier environment — as you discovered, that one still works, or adjust you secondary environment to use the same decryption key.

You mention that you run your profile in multiple distribution. Unless they share a /home directory, they can’t access each other's secret keys. It sounds like you want to export your secret key from one environment and import the same key into the other environment.

If they do share /home directory, you may need to ensure thatyou use KWallet or GNOME Secrets in both environments. The Chromium wiki has more information on switching password storage on Linux. You may note that there is also an option there for running without encryption, if you prefer not having to deal with this.

Alternatively, you may want to use separate profile paths for your different environments and keep them in sync with Vivaldi Sync.