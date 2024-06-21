Vivaldi Easels (mudboard) as in arc browser
Arc Easels - I Would Love to See Something Similar in Vivaldi!
Bookmarks are a thing of the past. It's time to switch to mood boards.
What I Want:
Drag-and-Drop Content:
- list itemThe ability to copy images, text, and video previews simply by dragging and dropping with the mouse.
Links to Original Sources:
- list itemWhen clicking on copied text or images, it should open the website from which they were copied. This is crucial for maintaining context and source information.
Freeform Layout:
- list itemThe layout of the mood board should be completely freeform. I want to be able to place text, images, and videos wherever I want, and even overlap them, just like in Photoshop.
Local Storage:
- list itemStoring mood boards locally on my computer to ensure data security and accessibility without the need for an internet connection.
P.S
Solutions like Mymind, Arc Easels and similar tools demonstrate that the future lies in mood boards. They offer a more convenient and visually appealing way to organize information compared to traditional bookmarks.
