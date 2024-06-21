As someone who extensively uses grouped tabs, I love Vivaldi's sessions that allow me to save a bunch of grouped tabs at once. I also loved the tab thumbnails - until now. As of updating to Vivaldi 6.8, tab group thumbnails feel nearly unusable.

As an example: I have multiple tab groups per session, with most having between 10 and 20 tabs. Where before, hovering over a tab group would show the pop-up thumbnails in a way you could see all the tabs in that tab group, now you can only see a few of the tabs in that group, with no way to see the other few tabs without going into that group and hovering over each of the 'missing' tabs.

Assuming you have a maximized browser window on a 27" screen, before it would show a single column of tabs in the thumbnails for up to about ~14 tabs. More than that and it would show 2 columns. I even had a group with about 50 tabs, which would show 4 or 5 columns of tabs in the thumbnail. After updating to 6.8? You get exactly 1(!) column of tabs in the thumbnail..... while the thumbnails also seem larger than before, meaning you don't even see up to ~14 tabs. Initially I only got to see like 13 tabs in that single column, with the last one being half cut off from running out the bottom of the window - you have more than 13 tabs, you're out of luck figuring out which ones they are without going into that tab group and hovering over each of the ones you cannot see in the thumbnails.

As of right now, this behaviour seems very inconsistent. I have somehow managed to get it to again show up to 4 columns in the thumbnail for a group of 50 tabs, but some still get cut off by running out the bottom of the window. Also, it would appear that some tab groups do correctly show 2 columns of tabs (as they used to) while others do not. For example:

a tab group with 20 tabs shows only 1 column of ~13 tabs, with the 13th being partially cutt off from running off down the bottom of the window

a tab group with 21 tabs does the same

a tab group with 22 tabs does the same also

a tab group with 23 tabs, on the other hand, does correctly show 2 columns of tabs in the thumbnail with none of the tabs cut off by the bottom of the window

What gives?

I have found that by activating the option to show thumbnails within the tabs, in addition to showing thumbnails as pop-ups, you can at least see the thumbnails of all the tabs in a given group if you are currently inside that group. This makes the thumbnail previews barely usable, as you can see all tabs in that group at least, but only in the current tab group, which still severely limits the overview over your tab groups as compared to before.

If this is some sort of obscure new setting causing this, please help! If not, please confirm this behaviour so I can report a bug.

My current Vivaldi version is: 6.8.3381.44

Thank you

Edit

That example with a tab group with 23 tabs showing 2 columns in the thumbnails, as expected? After closing Vivaldi and restarting it (once more, not the first time since updating) that same tab group now also only shows 1 column in the thumbnails. This is supremely annoying and inconsistent.