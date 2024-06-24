I've decided that I want to start VIV MAIL over again

I can't figure out a way to start VIV mail fresh.

When you delete the account and start over, once you reset up the account, the old labels show up again. I thought deleting an account would remove those labels and everything?

I did select remove passwords, and delete data from Viv.

I even deleted the mail folder inside of my profile. Nope, the old labels were re-created when I reset the account back up.

How can I start Viv Mail fresh, without having to delete my whole viv profile, even though I use sync.

TIA.