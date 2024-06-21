Hi.

I have had 2 Vivaldi mail adresses for several years. I use the webmail to consult them.

One of them always sent a "notification of arrival" message to an external address for each new message received.

I wanted to get the other to do the same: I looked at the parametres of the first and found it was done by a filter. I noted the details and went to the second account.

The filter options weren't the same so I returned to the first address to check. I noted them all and tried to create the same for the second address, but it wasn't possible.

I made a minor change in the first filter to test it - but I shouldn't have, because it stopped working completely.

I deduced that this option was no longer available so I tried to create a new filter to do it, using the only possibility: "Respond with a mail" (for ALL mails).

I set the content and subject of the response and put my external address as the reply address of the sender. But it didn't work.

(In fact this filter doesn't work at all - I've tried different settings - and the online help is no help).

Any ideas?

Thanks, regards