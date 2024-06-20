Hi, I'm testing a password manager extension from ProtonMail to keep my passwords in sync and unexpectedly I see the extension popup very small. I can right-click on it though and open developer tools to check the code structure and see that it sets the element style as this:

<html lang="en-US" dir="ltr" style="--popup-width: 28px; --popup-height: 28px;">

If I remove the style, apparently the popup gets it original size as it should. I thought that maybe there are other extensions which somehow affect, but turning off all of them except this does nothing. Also I tried to re-install Vivaldi, but didn't help. Also I changed all settings to default. Same. But opening in an incognito tab - voilà, it works just fine. I'm really confused why it happens like this . But the extension is useless in such condition left.