64 bit Vivaldi, uninstall 32 bit?
I just noticed that I'm running the 32bit version. Since I have lots of RAM, using the 64bit makes more sense, so I installed that. Seems like it picked up all my settings, browser history and extensions.
Can I now uninstall the 32 bit version, or will that screw up stuff? When I installed 64 bit, I changed the folder install to \Local\Vivaldi64, if that has any bearing on the situation.
@tjukken said in 64 bit Vivaldi, uninstall 32 bit?:
I changed the folder install to \Local\Vivaldi64
I don't understand what this means.
This is not a standard install path. Standard install paths on Windows are:
%localappdata%\Vivaldi\Application- for Per User install
C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application- for 64-bit All Users install
C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application- for 32-bit All Users install
- Anywhere - for Standalone install
User Data lives under
%localappdata%\Vivaldi\User Datafor all installs except Standalone where it lives next to the Application dir.
Is this a Standalone install, what type of install did you choose?
If it's a Standalone install, then each install is completely separate from other installs so you can safely delete the older version.
However, you said it picked up your settings, which would NOT happen if you did a Standalone install. So I have no idea what kind of weird stuff you did and cannot really recommend anything without danger of you deleting important stuff.
Please post your full output from Help > About here, from both installs.
Thank you. For some reason they are identical.
64 bit:
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) (32-bit)
Revision 8b93eedecfc2569c0a293c88a83a5c15eab23945
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4412)
JavaScript V8 12.6.228.19
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\Myuser\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --restart --save-page-as-mhtml --restart --flag-switches-begin --allow-insecure-localhost --flag-switches-end
Executable Path C:\Users\Myuser\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\Myuser\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
@tjukken You posted the same output twice
@tjukken They both point to the same executable in
C:\Users\Myuser\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
You're launching the same application.
There is no 64-bit install.
@Pathduck
I ran vivaldi.exe directly now from both folders.
AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application
and
AppData\Local\Vivaldi64\Application
The vivaldi.exe are differently sized.
My download was Vivaldi.6.8.3381.44.x64.exe which I installed. Does it also include the 32 bit binary? Is that why I seemingly have two 32 bit installs?
@tjukken It does not include the 64-bit binary. I don't know what you did wrong, both your installs are 32-bit.
Both your Command lines and Executable Path point to the same file. You do not launch anything from "Vivaldi64".
I recommend you uninstall, if there's two installed listed just uninstall both. Make sure you select to Keep User Data.
Then make sure the standard install folder
C:\Users\Myuser\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Applicationis deleted, if not delete it.
Then do a reinstall and don't mess with the install path this time.
Ok, I installed the 64 bit version in the "Vivaldi" folder now, where the 32bit is, instead of in my own "Vivaldi64". Now it says this:
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 8b93eedecfc2569c0a293c88a83a5c15eab23945
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4412)
JavaScript V8 12.6.228.19
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\Myuser\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --allow-insecure-localhost --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Users\Myuser\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\Myuser\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
I probably shouldn't have used a different folder, but I was afraid it would mess up my 32bit install. I should have uninstalled the 32bit version first, but I was afraid all settings and such would disappear.
I guess the takeaway from this is "don't mess with stuff". Although, perhaps Vivaldi shouldn't have given me the opportunity.
Thank you!
@tjukken The output from About shows you launched the 32-bit version every time.
If you had launched the 64-bit you installed, it would be listed as
AppData\Local\Vivaldi64\Application\vivaldi.exebut it didn't. So you could not have launched it from there.
It's generally not a good idea to mess with stuff unless you're fully aware what you're doing. But at least it works for you now
@Pathduck It was a learning experience. In that sense, not totally wasted on me.