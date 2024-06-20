@tjukken said in 64 bit Vivaldi, uninstall 32 bit?:

I changed the folder install to \Local\Vivaldi64

I don't understand what this means.

This is not a standard install path. Standard install paths on Windows are:

%localappdata%\Vivaldi\Application - for Per User install

- for Per User install C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application - for 64-bit All Users install

- for 64-bit All Users install C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application - for 32-bit All Users install

- for 32-bit All Users install Anywhere - for Standalone install

User Data lives under %localappdata%\Vivaldi\User Data for all installs except Standalone where it lives next to the Application dir.

Is this a Standalone install, what type of install did you choose?

If it's a Standalone install, then each install is completely separate from other installs so you can safely delete the older version.

However, you said it picked up your settings, which would NOT happen if you did a Standalone install. So I have no idea what kind of weird stuff you did and cannot really recommend anything without danger of you deleting important stuff.

Please post your full output from Help > About here, from both installs.