how to backup my workspaces ?
-
Hello,
My most valuable thing in vivaldi is my workspaces. is there a way to backup in case i lost it? for example after a crash or anything that will cause vivaldi to loos my workspaces.
the best is if there was a way to backup to google drive or any other cloud.
i'm using linux opensuse, so even a cron scheduler to backup something, the question is what to backup?
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Take a look
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
mib2berlin
@shalom938
Hi, you can use automatic session backup, this save all tabs and workspaces.
This does not help if the session files get corrupted after a crash.
I backup my user profile but not on a regular basic.
Depends on how often you clean up your cache it is about 500 MB and several GB.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
There are two folders and one file storing the sessions and workspaces in you profile.
Sessions
Session Storage
And the file Preferences.
I always prefer to backup the whole profile, there are other important data you may need if you have to start from scratch.
Cheers, mib
-
got it. Thank you guys!