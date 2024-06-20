@shalom938

Hi, you can use automatic session backup, this save all tabs and workspaces.

This does not help if the session files get corrupted after a crash.

I backup my user profile but not on a regular basic.

Depends on how often you clean up your cache it is about 500 MB and several GB.

The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About

There are two folders and one file storing the sessions and workspaces in you profile.

Sessions

Session Storage

And the file Preferences.

I always prefer to backup the whole profile, there are other important data you may need if you have to start from scratch.

Cheers, mib