Performance slowed down after upgrade.
Are there any suggestions on how to speed up Vivaldi? Since the update the system is very slow and lags a bit at times. Any suggestions would be appreciated.
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Thank you. I will follow that.
Ok so I followed the instructions and thought I lost everything. Fortunately windows recycle bin held the User Data folder, which I restored. I finally got all my workspaces back but now 4 months worth of tabs inside of those workspaces are missing. My understanding is that the workspaces were automatically backed up. I have synced and still no tabs in my workspaces. Does anyone know how I can get all of my tabs back in each workspace?!? I mean at this point I'm grateful to get the names of the workspaces back but it sure would be nice to get back 4 months worth of work. Any help would be sincerely appreciated. Thanks.
Ok so all is not lost. I did find some manual and autosaved sessions which did restore the tabs in most of my workspaces. I guess I did not do it right because I have duplicates. That was because upon my first restore it put all 507 tabs in one workspace. Then I told it to restore the tabs as well so now I've got a duplicate tabs. Anyone know of a quick way to fix this by deleting and then restoring a particular session?
All Fine Now! I just went back and deleted all the duplicate workspaces as they had zero tabs in them and left the ones that got restored. ALL Back to normal. Just need to reorganize their placement or alphabetize them.
Hey and after all that, an hour's worth of work, my Browser is running fast again. Actually it was some stupid McAfee web browser extensions that was slowing down Vivaldi. I did not install that at all. McAfee always slows down your browsing. Don't do what I did. Start by disabling and deleting any McAfee browser extensions first before delete and restoring you User Data Folder.
Apologizes for the lost.
Here are some info:
Regarding WorkSpaces:
Find out your Profile Location, go to:
chrome://profile-internals
Go with the File Explorer, locate the
SnapShotsfolder if exist.
Come back with the result to continue.