All Fine Now! I just went back and deleted all the duplicate workspaces as they had zero tabs in them and left the ones that got restored. ALL Back to normal. Just need to reorganize their placement or alphabetize them.

Hey and after all that, an hour's worth of work, my Browser is running fast again. Actually it was some stupid McAfee web browser extensions that was slowing down Vivaldi. I did not install that at all. McAfee always slows down your browsing. Don't do what I did. Start by disabling and deleting any McAfee browser extensions first before delete and restoring you User Data Folder.