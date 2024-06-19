No response to download file in browser pop-up window
Many download sites will pop up this no-ui window, and by clicking on the download link in this window, Vivaldi will not pop up the downloading icon and any indication of download completion like other browsers
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@fufuchao Works fine for me. Do you have any example urls?
That are not pirate sites or require login?
Here's one example:
https://www.catalog.update.microsoft.com/search.aspx?q=kb
Popup window, download works.
@Pathduck
Still same result using the site you posted. No panel opened, no push completed.
mib2berlin
@fufuchao
Hi, please test this in a guest profile, maybe something in your profile or an extension does this.
Cheers, mib
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@fufuchao I think I misunderstood. Downloads work, it's just that the panel does not open (if set to do so) and there's no notification.
I guess Vivaldi's popup windows don't work exactly like other browsers. Fortunately, there's not many sites that use popup windows any more
mib2berlin
@Pathduck
Hi, do you meant popup in the site settings?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@mib2berlin No, when the download it triggered in a popup window, the Downloads panel/dropdown does not open, and there's no download notification.
I guess one could call it a bug ... but Vivaldi has always had issues with popup windows. Fortunately I don't have to deal with such sites reguarly
The "Popups and redirect" permission is for automatic/scripted popups. If the user interacts with with the page, like clicking a Download button, then popups are allowed regardless of that setting.
@Pathduck Yes, that's what I meant, I need to change to the main window to check if the download has started or finished
Another thing I found out about popups that is different from other browsers is that if you right-click text in a popup window to go to search it opens a new Vivaldi window instead of a new tab, but other browsers open a new tab
DoctorG Ambassador
@fufuchao said in No response to download file in browser pop-up window:
different from other browsers is that if you right-click text in a popup window to go to search it opens a new Vivaldi window instead of a new tab, but other browsers open a new tab
