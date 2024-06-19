Reading List | Openning View
CptnChicken
Opening items from reading list defaults them to simplified view, but because this feature should not exist on iOS, I cannot turn it off. Please help.
Anything I open in the iOS browser from my reading list opens in simplified view, which I hate. There is also no way to turn this off. Even if I copy the link from my reading list, and open it in a new tab, it still opens in simplified view. I literally cannot use the reading list on mobile, because I cannot escape this phantom simplified view. How do I make it stop?
So turning "force a dark theme on all websites" off and on again and about 6 restarts appears to have fixed it? It was flashing simplified view in the address bar and now it just isn't, no idea what that means.