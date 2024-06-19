Opening items from reading list defaults them to simplified view, but because this feature should not exist on iOS, I cannot turn it off. Please help.

Anything I open in the iOS browser from my reading list opens in simplified view, which I hate. There is also no way to turn this off. Even if I copy the link from my reading list, and open it in a new tab, it still opens in simplified view. I literally cannot use the reading list on mobile, because I cannot escape this phantom simplified view. How do I make it stop?