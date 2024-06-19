Some desktop websites are fully responsive and would work perfectly on mobile, as shown when a window is reduced to a mobile-sized resolution on the desktop.

However, many companies really do not like us to use a website instead of their app. Thus, many features are limited for no reason with mobile user-agents (Reddit, Twitter, Twitch and many others come to mind).

While enabling desktop mode does resolve this issue, using an UI designed for desktop on mobile is not very fun. I'd like the option to use the desktop mode with a "mobile-friendly" window size and scaling, since these websites were clearly designed to scale well to smaller displays, and just refuse to let users enjoy it.