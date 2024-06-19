I have seven workspaces, and several tabs open in each workspace.

Sometimes one of those tabs starts playing.

I have disabled YouTube's Auto-play feature, but still this often happens.

Some YouTube channels have a "welcome video" on their home page. This video has a tendency to ignore the auto-play settings. They start playing even when the tab is in not active.

When an audio starts playing in any tab, I see an animated speaker overlay icon in the Workspaces tab.

I usually want to stop that track from playing. But the process is tedious:

Click on the Workspaces dropdown list Click on the workplace that has the animated speaker icon Click on the tab that has the animated speaker icon. Stop the video that started playing on its own Click on the Workspaces dropdown list. Click on the Workspace where I was.

Instead, is there a quick way to avoid the first 4 steps?

I want to land on the tab that is playing with a hotkey.