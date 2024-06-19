How to land on the tab that is playing audio?
Raindrops1
I have seven workspaces, and several tabs open in each workspace.
Sometimes one of those tabs starts playing.
- I have disabled YouTube's Auto-play feature, but still this often happens.
- Some YouTube channels have a "welcome video" on their home page. This video has a tendency to ignore the auto-play settings. They start playing even when the tab is in not active.
When an audio starts playing in any tab, I see an animated speaker overlay icon in the Workspaces tab.
I usually want to stop that track from playing. But the process is tedious:
- Click on the Workspaces dropdown list
- Click on the workplace that has the animated speaker icon
- Click on the tab that has the animated speaker icon.
- Stop the video that started playing on its own
- Click on the Workspaces dropdown list.
- Click on the Workspace where I was.
Instead, is there a quick way to avoid the first 4 steps?
I want to land on the tab that is playing with a hotkey.
@Raindrops1 Your OS should provide a way to pause/stop currently playing audio/video. A quick search revealed Windows has something called Universal Media Control.
Raindrops1
My keyboard has marking for pausing/playing the media on the UpArrow key, but pressing Fn+UpArrow did not work as expected:
- It plays/pauses a YT video in Chrome window, even when it did not have focus.
- On the other hand, it did not play/pause a YT video in Vivaldi, although this screen did have the focus!
I searched for the Universal Media Control, and found that Chrome was planning to introduce this feature 3 years ago (link).
If so, Vivaldi should have this by now!