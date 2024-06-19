When I display all my bookmarks, the folders are sorted in alphabetical order, and the bookmarks within them are also sorted in alphabetical order. I like this, because I can find what I want easily.

On the other hand, when I click in the address bar to add a bookmark for the page I am viewing, it goes to the same folder as the previously saved bookmark. If I want it somewhere else, which is often the case, I click on the little bookmark icon in the address bar to select the folder where I want to put it, and there the folders are listed in the order in which I created them, which makes it difficult to find the correct folder. I have the most trouble if the bookmark originally went to a folder on the bookmarks bar, but I want it in a folder that is not on the bookmarks bar.

Is there a way to set the order in which the bookmarks are displayed in the edit dialogue? I would rather have them always in alphabetical order.