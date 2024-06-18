Hello, can someone please help me before I switch back to Firefox?

The bookmark system in Vivaldi is horrible to say the least. It seems to be complicated compared to other browsers like Firefox.

For some reason all my bookmarks got messed up today and are not in the order I had them.

Trying to organize them is a real nightmare. For when I click on a folder and drag it to the Bookmark Bar it does not move and stays where it was in the drop down box on the right of the browser window.

Is there a simple and easy way to organise my bookmarks as this is extremely frustrating and to be honest I don't have time to mess about with this.

Is there any reason why moving bookmarks and their folders isn't as easy as other browsers?

Also where are the bookmarks actually stored on my drive?

Thanks.