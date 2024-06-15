I Wish Vivaldi as Good as This Browser

I see that Vivaldi are slowly improving, really slow indeed but better than nothing. In 2 weeks, Sync are actual improve but the performance drop overtime still there on both mobile and desktop. I can't just restart the browser every time...

And oh, please, we can stop talking about WebKit and it limitations. While all based on WebKit but still separate by functions: ( I tell myself that they're actual WebKit, Gecko and Chromium, )

Safari, Brave, DDG and similar are garbage because it can't even recognize image links. Can't do image search, can't open image in new tab, very uncomfortable if you're working with images a lot.

Firefox and it forks are little better, able to recognize image link but can't open in new tab, Instead, it give an option to copy the link of images. Still uncomfortable.

Chrome, Edge, Vivaldi, Ulaa, Coc Coc are good at recognize image links and allow to open image in new tab, comfortable but... Yes, but take a look at this.

Please, this is not advertising, I don't even know who makes this browser.

YSBrowser

Check this out and take it as inspiration, if you still talking about iOS limitations then it's time to change your mind.

This browser have everything you need, and I wish Vivaldi can do similar ( or better ).