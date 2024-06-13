Hey Vivaldi Developers,

Just a general request regarding updates, as someone who prefers to use incognito windows - a novel idea, I know, but instead of forcing us to restart every ruddy day to install updates, how about packaging them once a month, a la Windows updates?

As a general aside, basically nobody uses usernames for logins anymore, most have the option for email as well, or just email... and a 12 character password, seriously? 104 keys on a notebook keyboard, running out of options.

And yep, before the cult members hassle the be je sus out of me, quite happy to just use edge, chrome, firefox, brave, CCleaner... no shortage of other options...

Cheers