A general request
-
Hey Vivaldi Developers,
Just a general request regarding updates, as someone who prefers to use incognito windows - a novel idea, I know, but instead of forcing us to restart every ruddy day to install updates, how about packaging them once a month, a la Windows updates?
As a general aside, basically nobody uses usernames for logins anymore, most have the option for email as well, or just email... and a 12 character password, seriously? 104 keys on a notebook keyboard, running out of options.
And yep, before the cult members hassle the be je sus out of me, quite happy to just use edge, chrome, firefox, brave, CCleaner... no shortage of other options...
Cheers
-
@VascoPJ77 Well, each update has been a security update (and some crash fixes).
I'm not sure many people would be happy to wait a month for security fixes.
-
@TbGbe Only way I could see this happening is if they had another "channel" which was behind Stable, like some of the Linux distros do, They have their Open version which is equivalent to Stable, then they also have an Enterprise version which is generally a full version behind and received fewe updates. Not that Vivaldi Software necessatily has the developers to handle maintaining an extra version ,,,