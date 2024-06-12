Please make it so that drag-and-drop and expand/collapse does not count as navigation.

When I drag an email into a folder, Vivaldi navigates to that folder. If I collapse or expand a folder, Vivaldi navigates to it. It's counter-intuitive.

No other Windows application does this. Windows File Explorer is the prime example of the decades-old behavior. Web UIs also do it. Gmail has done it since day one of the implementation.

I have hundreds of folders and sub-folders (labels, really) for organizing over 12 years of email. I get over 100 emails a day. Most are junk, but I do retain all important ones such as personal, shopping, medical, and educational. Each of those have more granular sub-folders such as Udemy and Kickstarter. Having to navigate back to where I was anytime I move an email is very annoying and time-consuming.

If there is a reason to have the auto-navigate, please at least give an option to disable it and use typical Windows folder navigation behavior.