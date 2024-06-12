Hi all,

I'm experiencing a strange issue with Vivaldi (6.7.3329.41) on my Windows 11 system. The browser launches automatically upon startup, even before I've logged in. This in itself wouldn't be a huge deal, but the real problem is that my last open tab is almost always YouTube, and the video that was on that tab starts playing automatically before I've even entered my PIN!

Steps to reproduce:

Shut down your system.

Start your system and observe that Vivaldi launches on its own before login.

If you had a YouTube video open in your last Vivaldi session, it will start playing automatically.

I've looked through my startup apps in Task Manager, and Vivaldi is not listed there, so I'm not sure what's triggering this behavior.

Has anyone else encountered this issue or have any suggestions on how to resolve it?

Thanks in advance!