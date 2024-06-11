Estimados desarrolladores de Vivaldi,

Mi nombre es sebastian graf y soy un usuario habitual del navegador Vivaldi. En general, me parece una excelente alternativa a otros navegadores y lo encuentro muy útil y versátil.

Sin embargo, he notado un problema específico cuando visito el sitio web de AliExpress. En Vivaldi, se muestran muy pocas imágenes de los productos, lo que dificulta la navegación y la selección de los artículos que deseo comprar. Tengo que cambiar a otro navegador para poder ver todas las imágenes de AliExpress correctamente.

Me gustaría solicitarles que investiguen este problema y vean si es posible implementar una solución que permita una mejor visualización de las imágenes en el sitio de AliExpress cuando se utiliza Vivaldi. Sé que pueden existir diferentes causas técnicas detrás de este inconveniente, pero confío en que podrán encontrar una manera de mejorar esta experiencia para los usuarios.

Agradezco de antemano su atención y espero que puedan abordar este asunto. Estoy seguro de que muchos otros usuarios de Vivaldi también se beneficiarían de una mejora en este aspecto.

Dear Vivaldi developers,

My name is sebastian graf and I am a regular user of the Vivaldi browser. In general, I find it an excellent alternative to other browsers and I find it very useful and versatile.

However, I have noticed a specific problem when visiting the AliExpress website. On Vivaldi, very few images of the products are displayed, making it difficult to navigate and select the items I want to purchase. I have to switch to another browser to be able to view all AliExpress images correctly.

I would like to ask you to investigate this issue and see if it is possible to implement a solution that allows better viewing of images on the AliExpress site when using Vivaldi. I know there may be different technical causes behind this issue, but I am confident that they will be able to find a way to improve this experience for users.

I thank you in advance for your attention and hope you can address this matter. I am sure that many other Vivaldi users would also benefit from an improvement in this regard.