How to copy a particular bookmark folder along with subfolders?
-
Raindrops1
I have a vast collection of bookmarks, which are YouTube videos, playlists and channels about FreeCAD and Ondsel (a FreeCAD fork). The bookmarks are stored in a folder heirarchy with 4-5 levels.
I have offered to share this information with the Ondsel team.
However, I do not know how to share the bookmarks. Please help!
Ideally, I would like to generate an HTML page, where the title of the video/playlist/channel is shown as readable text, and the hyperlink is embedded in it with html markup.
I would like to edit this file before sending it to the Ondsel volunteers.
I tried the following steps:
- Press CTRL+B in Vivaldi.
- Select the top level folder
- Right-click and select "copy"
- Launch a new text file (*.txt) and paste (CTRL+V)
This did not work. It only pastes the name of the bookmark folder, and not the visible text+links.
Please help!
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Unfortunately selected bookmark folders can not be exported as HTML, only the complete bookmarks, so you need to edit the HTML file.
-
Raindrops1
@DoctorG Thanks!
I have exported the bookmarks file.
Can you please recommend a WYSIWYG HTML editor?
(I do not want to edit it as plain text, as the code looks too complex.)
I would like to use a desktop (offline) software, not an online service.
Thanks in advance!
-
DoctorG Ambassador