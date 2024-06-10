I have a vast collection of bookmarks, which are YouTube videos, playlists and channels about FreeCAD and Ondsel (a FreeCAD fork). The bookmarks are stored in a folder heirarchy with 4-5 levels.

I have offered to share this information with the Ondsel team.

However, I do not know how to share the bookmarks. Please help!

Ideally, I would like to generate an HTML page, where the title of the video/playlist/channel is shown as readable text, and the hyperlink is embedded in it with html markup.

I would like to edit this file before sending it to the Ondsel volunteers.

I tried the following steps:

Press CTRL+B in Vivaldi. Select the top level folder Right-click and select "copy" Launch a new text file (*.txt) and paste (CTRL+V)

This did not work. It only pastes the name of the bookmark folder, and not the visible text+links.

Please help!