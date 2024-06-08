Create Shortcut/Chain to Switch Appearance from Light to Dark
-
I would like to create a shortcut to toggle Light and Dark Appearance settings, as well as, "Force a dark theme on all websites." I have looked thru Keyboard Shortcuts and available Chain items, and have not been able to find anything.
Does anyone know if this is possible? If not, how do I make a request to the Dev team for this feature?
-
barbudo2005
-
@pelaird said in Create Shortcut/Chain to Switch Appearance from Light to Dark:
how do I make a request to the Dev team for this feature?
We already have a request for a button. Is logical to think it will come in shortcut too if implemented.